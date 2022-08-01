Read on www.middlesboronews.com
Related
middlesboronews.com
Flood death total stays at 37 with missing persons down to 2
The death toll from last week’s devastating flooding in southeastern Kentucky remained at 37 on Thursday, and the number of missing persons is now down to two, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The 37 fatalities have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt, 2 in Clay, 17 in Knott...
middlesboronews.com
Death toll holds steady, relief efforts continue
The loss of life from flooding that began in eastern Kentucky last week remained at 37 on Wednesday, as focus shifts from search and rescue to restoring services and helping people put their lives back together. In response, Gov. Andy Beshear has dispatched the Kentucky National Guard to the affected...
middlesboronews.com
UK and UK HealthCare focusing relief efforts in eastern Kentucky
Kentucky is dealing with a second catastrophic weather event in just a matter of months. Back in December, areas of Western Kentucky were decimated by some of the strongest tornadoes to hit the state in recent memory. This time, Eastern Kentucky has been hit with devastation, with the damage and casualties from these historic floods spanning across multiple counties.
Comments / 0