Global map lets you search the most famous person from your hometown

It’s a road map to famous people.

Wondering if anyone from your hometown ever amounted to anything? Not to fear. A geographer has designed an interactive map of the most notable people around the world, including Sean Connery of Edinburgh and Barack Obama from Honolulu.

“I made a map of the most notable people around the world,” wrote senior Mapbox designer Topi Tjukanov in a tweet describing his marvel of celebrity cartography.

The map, which Tjukanov designed using Mapbox tech, features the names of influential figures in lieu of the usual city and country titles.

For example, Donald Trump ranks as the most famous person in the New York area, while Clint Eastwood, Marilyn Monroe and Cher are the most notable California natives, per the map.

The user can also zoom way in to see who the most famous figure in a specific city is. For example, the database deems iconic children’s author Roald Dahl the most notable person in Cardiff, UK.

“I made a map of the most notable people around the world,” map designer Topi Tjukanov described his marvel of celebrity cartography. Topi Tjukanov

As the notion of notability is extremely subjective, the interactive work allows users to adjust the map settings so it displays only the most notable people in certain categories, such as leadership, science and sports.

The map is based on a study published in the journal Nature, in which the French determined people’s levels of notability based on their online biographies and other data.

“A new strand of literature aims at building the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals,” the research team wrote, per the Daily Mail . “We collect a massive amount of data from various editions of Wikipedia and Wikidata.”

Notable figures were specifically judged on the length of their Wikipedia biographies, the total number of external links from Wikidata and the average number of biography views for each figure between 2015 and 2018 across all language editions, among other factors.

Tjukanov then processed this data to “show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank,” per Mapbox.

The map is based on a study published in the journal Nature, in which French researchers determined people’s levels of notability based on their online biographies and other data. Topi Tjukanov

Needless to say, social media denizens had a blast trying to find out who the alleged biggest fish from their pond was.

see also

“Sharing a birthplace with Frank Oz will never stop pleasing me,” gushed one Hereford, UK-based Twitter user . “I like to tell people that means both Yoda and Fozzie Bear were born in the same hospital as me.”

Another, from Pittsburgh, exclaimed , “This is just such silly fun. I’m enjoying discovering all the folks I didn’t know were Yinzers: Jeff Goldblum? Coach Cal? Never knew about them!”

This celebrity road map isn’t the only viral geography database circulating the web. Last year, a California paleontologist created a map that allows people to see how their hometown moved during hundreds of millions of years of continental drift .

The designer said it was “meant to spark fascination and hopefully respect for the scientists that work every day to better understand our world and its past.”