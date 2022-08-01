Read on www.sfgate.com
Sheriff threatens criminal charges for ABC News crew at California's McKinney Fire
The sheriff's office has threatened criminal action against a TV news crew for bringing a civilian into an evacuation zone.
Police arrest driver in deadly California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole...
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy
CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Black Italians marched through a well-to-do Adriatic beach town Saturday demanding that authorities reverse themselves and recognize the role of race in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian immigrant. A witness filmed the July 29 assault that preceded the death of Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old street vendor. A widely circulated video showed a man wrestling Ogorchukwu to the ground and strangling him. Onlookers shouted for the aggressor to stop but didn’t come to Ogorchukwu’s aid as he struggled to free himself, which added to public outrage over the killing. Police arrested an Italian suspect, Filippo Ferlazzo, 32, but immediately ruled out a racial motivation for the attack in the town of Civitanova Marche. Ferlazzo’s lawyer, Roberta Bizzarri, said prosecutors confirmed that determination in his client’s charging document. According to police, Ferlazzo first struck Ogorchukwu with a walking crutch the vendor used, having pursued him some 200 meters down a shopping street lined with high-end boutiques. Some accounts said Ogorchukwu had complimented Ferlazzo’s companion while trying to make a sale or ask for spare change, others that he had touched or caressed the companion’s arm.
Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks
UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward “Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the...
2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said. A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn't chase the man but found his car a short time later.
