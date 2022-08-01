ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Gas prices continue to decline in California, nationwide

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmIwp_0h0l8VuI00

Gas prices have been dropping steadily for more than a month now. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of unleaded is now $4.22. That's down 14 cents from last week and down 63 cents from a month ago.

Monday morning the average price of gas in California is around $5.60. In Kern County, it's slightly higher at $5.84.

If you're looking to fill up your tank there are some more affordable options in Bakersfield. According to GasBuddy Central Cali Deli and Grocery on East California Avenue in East Bakersfield is at $5.09 cents for regular fuel.

Elsewhere three gas stations in Wasco are at $4.99 a gallon: Wasco Gas and the 76 stations on Highway 46 and the Fastrip on Paso Robles Highway.

Comments / 4

Barbara Holland
4d ago

But only fir do long will go again. Amount not that great. Was $2.71 when Biden took over declared war on oil day one. Like putting a bandaid in a crack in a dam

Reply
4
Related
FOX40

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Traffic
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Power restored to most customers in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8:00 p.m.) Most of the 14,200+ PG&E customers' power has been restored in Thursday's power outage in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. --- UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) A crash at Harris and Ashe roads was possibly caused by the traffic lights that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)

Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Wasco Gas
KGET

Power restored after impacting over 14,000 customers

Update: Power has been restored, according to PG&E. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in southwest Bakersfield is currently impacting approximately 14,376 customers, according to the PG&E website. The outage is impacting homes and businesses in parts of southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E website. A PG&E spokesperson said power is expected to be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Go Backpacking

Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KGET

Man dead after crashing into center median of Hwy 58, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Adam Andrew Llamas, 27, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Llamas was transferred to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Closure on I-5 northbound for emergency repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The I-5 northbound from Highway 46 at Lost Hills to Highway 41 at Kettleman City is scheduled to be closed, according to the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Facebook. The closure is scheduled from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., according to CHP. The closure is needed for emergency […]
KETTLEMAN CITY, CA
KGET

Brush fire in Lebec endangered two dozen homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Curve Fire threatened dozens of homes Wednesday afternoon, but it was brought under control. The fire in Lebec was called in at 1:30 p.m. near Lebec Road and North Drive, off the I-5, and had been expanding quickly. It could be seen by travelers driving on the I-5 through the Grapevine. […]
KGET

The City of Bakersfield to host a job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting their first job fair on Aug. 26, according to the city. The job fair is to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House at Mill Creek Park, according to the city. Full-time and temporary positions are available. The city says, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy