Gas prices continue to decline in California, nationwide

Gas prices have been dropping steadily for more than a month now. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of unleaded is now $4.22. That's down 14 cents from last week and down 63 cents from a month ago.

Monday morning the average price of gas in California is around $5.60. In Kern County, it's slightly higher at $5.84.

If you're looking to fill up your tank there are some more affordable options in Bakersfield. According to GasBuddy Central Cali Deli and Grocery on East California Avenue in East Bakersfield is at $5.09 cents for regular fuel.

Elsewhere three gas stations in Wasco are at $4.99 a gallon: Wasco Gas and the 76 stations on Highway 46 and the Fastrip on Paso Robles Highway.