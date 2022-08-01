ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the scene was at Catalina Foothills Adult Care, 4250 E. Havasu Road.

The patients, who were not injured, were taken to a hospital until they could be relocated to other facilities.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News

