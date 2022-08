Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility

Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the scene was at Catalina Foothills Adult Care, 4250 E. Havasu Road.

The patients, who were not injured, were taken to a hospital until they could be relocated to other facilities.

