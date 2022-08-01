ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police fear human remains found in burned house could be missing Detroit barber

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138rHH_0h0l8KRX00

Detroit police say they fear human remains discovered in a burned house on Goddard Street might belong to missing Detroit barber David Woodger.

"We are in the process of trying to identify those remains," said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis.

Woodger's cousin spoke at a press conference with the Detroit Police Department on Monday asking the public for help.

“We’re asking for help, anybody that has any information. We’re still with hope that it’s not his body,” she said.

Cousin of missing Detroit barber asks public for help regarding his case

The family says his last known location was his home on the west side. He was last seen there on July 21, but since then no one has seen or heard from him.

Police say he was last with a lifelong friend, who is now in custody as a suspect.

"There is a lot that needs to be done on this investigation," said McGinnis, asking the community for help.

"We believe that David is coming home," David's twin sister Davida Woodier said in an interview last week. "Just to keep faith, you know? Not write him off as being deceased or anything just please."

Search continues for missing Detroit barber last seen one week ago

David's family is hoping the mystery revolving their loved one's whereabouts is solved, and fast.

The beloved Detroit barber has been cutting hair for more than 20 years and owns D-Wood’s Barbershop on East 7 Mile near Mound.

Woodger is 5’9 and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his case should call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments / 5

A.D. Mitchell
4d ago

we as parents grandparents got to stop raising our kids to be numb to death with the teach them to respect death and that it is important to respect life life is all we have life is each other Life Is Us amen

Reply
4
A.D. Mitchell
4d ago

Lord God I hope not Lord have mercy these Devil's out here that's crawling around I hope that before I close my eyes that my city Detroit will have cameras so Dirt Cheap that everybody have them everywhere I hope they have cameras everywhere I pray that this city will be famous and well known for having cameras all over the place because if we got to stop this this got to stop

Reply
2
 

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

