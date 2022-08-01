PHOTOS | Car catches fire on southbound I-270 near Shady Grove Road

Read on wjla.com
WJLA
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
WJLA
Body of missing boater recovered from Potomac River in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Potomac River in Northwest D.C., authorities said. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching for a missing boater in the Potomac River after DC Fire and EMS officials said witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and was not seen again.
WJLA
At least 100 guests evacuated after fire at Riggs Washington hotel in NW DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — At least 100 guests staying at a Northwest D.C. hotel were evacuated early Friday morning after a two-alarm fire. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to the Riggs Washington hotel in the 900 block of F Street Northwest with fire in the walls and ceiling on the sixth floor of the building. Firefighters say they were able to put it out quickly and prevent it from extending to the seventh floor.
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
WJLA
2 arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling: Police
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday. Loudoun County police said two people went into a drive-thru window located at 275 Free Court and while waiting for their order, a man sitting in the passenger seat exited the vehicle and grabbed the cash drawer. The two suspects then fled the scene.
WJLA
All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield reopened, downed tree removed: VDOT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All northbound lanes of I-495 in Springfield are reopened Thursday after a downed tree caused delays for morning commuters in Fairfax County. According to VDOT, on the Beltway Inner Loop in Springfield, before Braddock, all northbound lanes were closed due to a tree on the roadway. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.
WJLA
3 men hospitalized after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Three men were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a triple stabbing in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Police Department. One man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while police say two others suffered non-life-threatening...
WJLA
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
WJLA
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
WJLA
VIDEO: Body cam footage, 911 calls released from deadly McLean officer-involved shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis released body camera footage and 911 calls Thursday afternoon from a July 7 incident that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting. Last month, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean...
WJLA
Special police officer shot to death during training session at Anacostia Library in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — "It's a very tragic situation," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said to a group of reporters at a news conference Thursday evening. A special police officer is dead after she was shot during a training session conducted by a retired MPD officer at the Anacostia Library in D.C., according to Contee.
WJLA
Man charged after flashing himself in front of woman, kid inside Fairfax Co. Walmart: Cops
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested after exposing himself to a woman and a kid inside a Walmart in Fairfax County on Monday, authorities said. Demetrius Mills, 27, exposed himself to the woman and the kid while they were shopping on multiple occasions at the Walmart located at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard, said Fairfax County police.
WJLA
Neighbors react as daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader die in house fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Neighbors gathered in Rockville Wednesday night to mourn the loss of two young women who were part of a beloved family that experienced a tragic fire while vacationing on Long Island in New York. Southampton Town Police say around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday their emergency communications center...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. officer shoots man after traffic stop; 2 men arrested on drug charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two men are facing drug charges after an officer-involved shooting around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Fairfax County left one of the men in the hospital. Police say they were conducting a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners...
WJLA
Two teens arrested, charged in connection to pair of DC carjackings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD and the Prince George's Police Department teamed up to arrest a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy on carjacking charges. On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m. police say the suspects approached a person in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects assaulted the person, police said, adding they then took money from the victim then fled the scene.
WJLA
Safety commission orders Metro to do special safety inspections in train control rooms
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission issued an order Thursday requiring the transit agency to do a better job inspecting and maintaining its train control rooms, which contain vital pieces of safety equipment that help prevent collisions. “And when they don’t work properly, you run the risk...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police Chief Kevin Davis speaks to 7News after announcing a staffing emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis spoke to 7News for the first time after internally announcing FCPD’s staffing emergency. "We have 138 actual vacancies,” Davis told 7News. “We have 51 young people in our academy, eventually going to come into the...
WJLA
Severe weather impact: Heavy rains lead to damaging flooding in DC metro area
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — StormWatch7 spent Friday afternoon on weather alert as severe storms brought heavy rainfall to our area in the evening hours. A Flash Flood Warning was issued in the D.C. area and surrounding regions until 8 p.m. and a Flood Watch was effect for the 7News viewing area through 11 p.m.
WJLA
2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
WJLA
'Very hard to accept': Arlington community rallies around hit-and-run victim's family
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington community is rallying around a heartbroken family after a deadly hit-and-run. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of 2nd Street South and South Old Glebe Road. 7News has learned the victim, 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Pérez, had a far-reaching impact in that neighborhood and was a familiar face to many.
