PHOTOS | Car catches fire on southbound I-270 near Shady Grove Road

WASHINGTON (7News) — At least 100 guests staying at a Northwest D.C. hotel were evacuated early Friday morning after a two-alarm fire. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to the Riggs Washington hotel in the 900 block of F Street Northwest with fire in the walls and ceiling on the sixth floor of the building. Firefighters say they were able to put it out quickly and prevent it from extending to the seventh floor.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO