Illinois State

More Republicans running for state office than Democrats for first time in decades

By Dave Berner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXx6V_0h0l8DGS00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For the first time in two decades, more Republicans than Democrats are running for the Illinois General Assembly.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute, 82 House of Representative races will have both a Republican and a Democratic candidate on the November ballot. During the last 20 years, nearly half of the state’s 118 House races went uncontested.

The institute said it expects over 75,000 more voters than usual to turn out at the polls come November.

Illinois’ vote total is expected to reach nearly 4.5 million.

The institute said a total of 152 Republicans are running for the Illinois General Assembly — 107 in the House and 45 in the Senate.

Democrats, meanwhile, have 135 candidates running for office. They have 91 candidates for the state’s House of Representatives and 44 in the Senate.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
