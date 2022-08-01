ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Work underway to repair Bird Island Pier

By Brayton J Wilson
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNeVm_0h0l8CNj00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Work started on Monday for crews to reset big concrete blocks that were displaced along the Bird Island Pier that connects to Broderick Park.

A large floating barge with a crane went to work at around 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday to reset the concrete blocks that were moved during a storm on Halloween of 2019. The blocks weigh anywhere between 10 and 15 tons, so specialty equipment was needed to do the work.

"The work is relatively simple," said Micheal Finn, Commissioner for the Department of Public Works on Monday during a briefing in Niagara Square. "The damage just knocked the blocks off of the Bird Island Pier, the base of the breakwall that's been there since the late 1800s. The crane is just picking them up and putting them back in place, and then the crew will be re-securing them to prevent something like this from happening again. During that storm, the water hit the fourth-highest level that's ever been recorded on Lake Erie. It was a very significant storm during that event, and we're out to fix it."

While the crane will be out on the waters of the Black Rock Canal for a day or two, at most, it is expected for total completion of the project to come later this fall. At that point, the City of Buffalo will be able to fully re-open the Bird Island Pier.

The pier is currently open from Broderick Park to the Peace Bridge, but everything South of the Peace Bridge has been closed due to safety concerns.

"The biggest challenge is just the uniqueness of the work, the specialty equipment involved, and obviously they need calm water in order to do this type of work," Finn said. "So finding a good break in the weather like we have right now; the resetting won't take too much work. There's a lot of work that has to happen after that, but glad that it's calm today."

Finn says it's expected for the second phase of the project to start in late September or early October. After they concrete blocks have been reset, crews will then re-secure them, and then work will also start to redo the railing that is on either side of the Bird Island Pier.

The project cost is estimated somewhere around $690,000, with 85% of it being picked up by FEMA and the other 15% by the city.

More from Monday's press briefing is available in the player below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Toll hikes at Niagara Falls bridge crossings

Toll hikes quietly took effect this week at the Lewiston Queenston, Rainbow and Whirlpool bridges into Canada. The increase for cars went from $4 to $5 dollars. There is no change in tolls at the Peace Bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Finn
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#Bird Island#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Halloween
News 4 Buffalo

Fall bulk trash collection begins this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy