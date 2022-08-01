Work underway to repair Bird Island Pier

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Work started on Monday for crews to reset big concrete blocks that were displaced along the Bird Island Pier that connects to Broderick Park.

A large floating barge with a crane went to work at around 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday to reset the concrete blocks that were moved during a storm on Halloween of 2019. The blocks weigh anywhere between 10 and 15 tons, so specialty equipment was needed to do the work.

"The work is relatively simple," said Micheal Finn, Commissioner for the Department of Public Works on Monday during a briefing in Niagara Square. "The damage just knocked the blocks off of the Bird Island Pier, the base of the breakwall that's been there since the late 1800s. The crane is just picking them up and putting them back in place, and then the crew will be re-securing them to prevent something like this from happening again. During that storm, the water hit the fourth-highest level that's ever been recorded on Lake Erie. It was a very significant storm during that event, and we're out to fix it."

While the crane will be out on the waters of the Black Rock Canal for a day or two, at most, it is expected for total completion of the project to come later this fall. At that point, the City of Buffalo will be able to fully re-open the Bird Island Pier.

The pier is currently open from Broderick Park to the Peace Bridge, but everything South of the Peace Bridge has been closed due to safety concerns.

"The biggest challenge is just the uniqueness of the work, the specialty equipment involved, and obviously they need calm water in order to do this type of work," Finn said. "So finding a good break in the weather like we have right now; the resetting won't take too much work. There's a lot of work that has to happen after that, but glad that it's calm today."

Finn says it's expected for the second phase of the project to start in late September or early October. After they concrete blocks have been reset, crews will then re-secure them, and then work will also start to redo the railing that is on either side of the Bird Island Pier.

The project cost is estimated somewhere around $690,000, with 85% of it being picked up by FEMA and the other 15% by the city.

More from Monday's press briefing is available in the player below: