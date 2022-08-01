ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBAf3_0h0l86Ac00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues.

According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky.

They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

A search team made up of officials from Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, a search dog team and several other agencies and volunteers have been looking for Gussler since July 28 at around 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence County officials say if you have any information on Gussler’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Poca VFD assists flooded Kentucky fire station

POCA, WV (WOWK) — The Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Putnam County Emergency Management are helping the Letcher VFD by lending them secondary fire trucks after their station was destroyed by flooding. In a Facebook post, the Poca VFD says the Letcher VFD station was, “wiped out by the disastrous flooding.” With that, […]
POCA, WV
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY

CHERRYVILLE MAN SHOOTS WIFE FOR ‘UNKNOWN REASON’, KSP SAYS IN RELEASE. Lawrence, Ky. (August 5, 2022) – On August 5, 2022 at approximately 00:09 hours, Kentucky State Police Post 14 received an officer assist call from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in regards to a shooting that occurred at 29 Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Adams, KY
State
Kentucky State
Lawrence County, KY
Government
Lawrence County, KY
Sports
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Senior Health#Nexstar Media Inc
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Lawrence County man

LOUISA — Lawrence County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Lawrence County man, Don Gussler, 81. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gussler’s daughters, Clista Spence of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alyssa Gussler, of Groveport, Ohio, had reported him missing and the search is ongoing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Torrential downpours to just muggy, more of the same ahead

(WOWK) — Two major downpours hit the city of Charleston proper on Friday causing city street flooding while just a few miles to the west there was no rain at all in adjacent South Charleston. A massive downpour at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at about 4:20 p.m. also had a wind gust of 64 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Domestic Dispute Escalates To Shooting in Lawrence County

A woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened early Friday morning on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a married couple having a dispute and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher, shot his wife Kelly.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy