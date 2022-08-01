ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo man killed in suspected DUI crash identified

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
The San Luis Obispo man killed in a suspected DUI collision on Tank Farm Road over the weekend has been identified as Stephen James Kritz.

The two-vehicle crash happened Saturday shortly before 8:15 a.m. west of Santa Fe Road.

The California Highway Patrol says David Downs, 62, of Morro Bay, was heading eastbound on Tank Farm Road when he crossed into the oncoming lane, crashing into an oncoming vehicle driven by Kritz.

Kritz, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene. Downs suffered major injuries, according to CHP, and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say Downs was arrested and is facing multiple charges including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury or death.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact CHP at (805) 594-9700 and ask for Officer Banks.

