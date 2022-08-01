Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
Camo Quilt presented to Korean War veteran Merlin Stockhausen of West Bend, WI | By James Maersch
August 4, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Korean Veterans Association Commander Norbert Carter presents a Camo Quilt to Korean War combat veteran Merlin Stockhausen. Stockhausen served in Korea as part of the 933rd Field Artillery Unit. He was awarded a number of medals including the Bronze Star and the Korean Campaign Medal.
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
Museum of Wisconsin Art announces new Monthly Family Program | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) announces a new family-friendly program, Second Saturday, that turns the entire museum into a destination for art experiences every month. MOWA members can drop-in for art-making projects, live entertainment, and other art-inspired activities throughout the museum. Second Saturday begins on...
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Kate Dornacker
Washington County, WI – My name is Kate Dornacker and I am with the Addison Achievers 4-H Club. My steer weighed 1,565 pounds and was sold for $3.50 a pound at the 2022 Washington County Fair. Washington County Insider on YouTube. A big thanks to Farmer’s Grain and Feed...
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
Richfield posts road detour to access polls on Election Day, August 9, 2022 | By Jim Healy
Village of Richfield, WI – Neighbors in the Village of Richfield, WI are being given a heads-up regarding access to the voting site on Election Day as STH 167 is under construction. The DOT will have pavement down by August 9, 2022 but it’s still an active construction zone...
