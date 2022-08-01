ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
Museum of Wisconsin Art announces new Monthly Family Program | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) announces a new family-friendly program, Second Saturday, that turns the entire museum into a destination for art experiences every month. MOWA members can drop-in for art-making projects, live entertainment, and other art-inspired activities throughout the museum. Second Saturday begins on...
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
