Blount County, TN

TN caregiver charged with raping ‘vulnerable adult’: TBI

By Mackenzie Moore
WREG
 4 days ago

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blount County, Tennessee man working as a caregiver in Knox County faces a rape charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A TBI news release named Isaac Albright, 21, as the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a “vulnerable adult” in his care living with developmental disabilities between January 2022 and March 2022.

The Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment in late July, charging Albright with rape. Monday morning, authorities arrested him and booked him into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division conducted the investigation, which launched following sexual misconduct allegations.

