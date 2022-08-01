ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

TSA hosting hiring event for Indianapolis International Airport

By Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — On August 2, the Transportation Security Administration will be hosting a hiring event to help those interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA Offices located at 8303 West Southern Avenue, Indianapolis.

Those who attend will get to receive information about the TSO positions and complete steps of the hiring process.

The event will consist of a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing. Completing parts of this process will help reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

TSA's presentation will go further into details about the job's benefits, which include: paid leave, health care, 401k coverage, and more.

The starting pay is $19.62 per hour with the opportunity of pay increases after six months.

TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 to eligible new hires. After onboarding, new hires are able to receive $2,500 and an additional $2,500 after one year of service with a service agreement.

To register for the hiring event, click here .

WRTV

WRTV

