Pembroke man wanted after 19-year-old fatally shot in Lumberton

4d ago
Condolences sent out for the victim’s family. But the murderer, his first name was Knowledge?!?! Apparently he did t have any or he would have known the consequences for his actions!
Police searching for man who escaped from Robeson CRV Center
Lumberton, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Friday evening that correctional staff and law enforcement officers are looking for a man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. NCDPS said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser was discovered missing just...
wpde.com
Man arrested in Dillon County, charged with murder of 19-year-old: Deputies
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder was arrested in Dillon County early Thursday morning. Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke was wanted for charges in relation to the death of Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont. McNeil is charged with first degree murder, breaking and...
WRAL
Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel. Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend...
Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say
The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
cbs17
Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
cbs17
Police seek info about duo after deadly Fayetteville motel shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying two men who they think have information about the shootings outside a Fayetteville motel that left a Hope Mills teenager dead and another man wounded. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of two hooded men who...
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
cbs17
1 injured, but hit in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Victims identified in deadly Fayetteville motel shooting
Fayetteville police have identified two victims of a shooting that left one dead and one injured Wednesday.
wpde.com
'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
5th man arrested in connection to Marlboro County club shooting that killed 1, injured 3
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting last month at a club in Marlboro County, according to authorities, making him the fifth person to be arrested for the deadly shooting. Javonte Varquis Rollerson, also known as “Veto,” was taken into custody on Thursday, according to […]
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police are investigating two separate shootings where two people were shot.
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
cbs17
6-time felon gets 6+ years in prison after Dunn arrest with gun, drugs and nearly $20,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said. Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison...
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
