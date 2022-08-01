ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Pembroke man wanted after 19-year-old fatally shot in Lumberton

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 7

Guest
4d ago

Condolences sent out for the victim’s family. But the murderer, his first name was Knowledge?!?! Apparently he did t have any or he would have known the consequences for his actions!

Reply(2)
2
Related
WRAL News

Police searching for man who escaped from Robeson CRV Center

Lumberton, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Friday evening that correctional staff and law enforcement officers are looking for a man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. NCDPS said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser was discovered missing just...
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Fairmont, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Pembroke, NC
Crime & Safety
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police seek info about duo after deadly Fayetteville motel shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying two men who they think have information about the shootings outside a Fayetteville motel that left a Hope Mills teenager dead and another man wounded. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of two hooded men who...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Prosperity Drive
WBTW News13

1 shot outside of Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy