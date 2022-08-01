ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Family Readiness Center#The Hampton Roads Show#Value City Furniture
WAVY News 10

Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run

Call (252) 453-8204 if you have any information that could assist investigators. Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is underway. Coleman Bridge closure issues cause headaches for …. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. USS Wasp returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 18 …. TODAY: Jefferson Lab...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. VB search warrant names hotel, lists...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to the …. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from Cumberland...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy