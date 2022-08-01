Read on www.wavy.com
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day until safety issues resolved
The owner of a condemned Newport News apartment building appeared in court for the first time Friday morning.
Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
USS Fort Lauderdale arrives at homeport in Norfolk
Newly-commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrived at its homeport Naval Station Norfolk on August 4.
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
