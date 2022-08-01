Read on alternativemissoula.com
In 2021, far more people moved to Montana than out of it (thanks for the assist, research team!) Thanks to never running out of stuff to look at or do, Billings and Missoula continue to see about a 4:1 ratio of inbound moves versus people moving away. That trend seems to be continuing in 2022.
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
The Moose Fire burning near Salmon Idaho in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been burning since July 17 and has consumed nearly 60,000 acres, primarily in wilderness areas. KGVO spoke to Fire Information Officer Bobbi Filbert with Great Basin Team 2 early on Tuesday afternoon. “The fire was started on...
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
No one has a more inflated sense of their own abilities than Missoula's graffiti taggers. When I think of the graffiti "art" around Missoula, some words come to mind. Ugly, basic, cliché— that's all I can tell you without cussing. There's more creativity in a single Facebook status update than in all of Missoula's taggers combined. There's more beauty in an eviction notice than there is in any of Missoula's spay-painted surfaces. So here's a few reasons to think twice next time you feel like vandalizing our city.
The Failte Montana Irish Festival was back in downtown Caras Park after a three-year hiatus, due to a change in sponsorship and, of course, Covid. When it was announced that there wouldn't be an event last year, the Friends of Irish Studies in the West stepped up to put on the event and use it as a fundraiser for their programs at the University of Montana.
The 13th Annual Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is coming August 20th and 21st at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton, Mt., gates open at 9am both days. This is an amazing event for anyone who is Irish, Scottish, Welsh or just wants to be Celtic for a couple days all are welcome.
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has once again increased the fire danger starting on Friday to Very High. Kristin Mortenson is Director of Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention for the Southwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, She shared the information with us. “In...
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Bonds totaling $19 million will be on the November general election ballot for a new 4-H and Ice Skating center on the Missoula County Fairgrounds. KGVO spoke to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick on Friday for details. He said this bond actually has been proposed by Missoula County citizens. “First...
