Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall

dbusiness.com
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Announces New CEO
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit has appointed Gary Purushotham to CEO. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, who has been serving as Interim CEO since February. She will continue in their roles as CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and COO of the DMC. Purushotham brings DMC more than 25...
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
ecurrent.com
Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area
I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
Voters deny Dexter schools recreation millage to fund senior, community centers
DEXTER, MI - A recreation millage to fund community and senior centers in Dexter was denied on Tuesday by nearly 60% of voters. More than 4,450 voters, or about 58%, shot down the millage, while the remaining 3,195 voters supported it, according to unofficial results from Washtenaw County. Dexter Community...
Back-to-school backpacks, school supplies being given away to Jackson families
JACKSON, MI -- Back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies are being given away to families during a Jackson event featuring food and fun. Community Choice Credit Union, a Michigan-based credit union with 22 locations across the state, is hosing the giveaway from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at 1425 Parnall Road.
These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
michiganchronicle.com
Natural Hair Guru Gwen Jimmere Opens Good Hair Bar in Livonia
Gwen Jimmere, founder and chief innovation officer at Good Hair Bar. A Black woman’s hair is their crown and glory. When Black women were enslaved, many times they were made to cover up their hair with scarves to attempt to diminish their beauty. Over time, Black people embraced their hair and ornately displayed their afros during the Black is Beautiful movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s in connection with Black pride.
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
michiganradio.org
City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake
State and Ann Arbor officials will be regularly testing water from the Huron River for hexavalent chromium in the coming weeks. That's after a manufacturing company released a large amount of the carcinogenic chemical into the river. Brian Steglitz is manager for water treatment services for Ann Arbor. He says...
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Ann Arbor Art Center is seeking new executive director
ANN ARBOR, MI – The Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC) is searching for a new executive director following the departure of its former president and CEO, Marie Klopf. After 10 years in her role, Klopf has accepted a position to be the executive director of the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor.
abc12.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
MLive
