Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion

As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments

Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?

AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply

Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping

Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection

InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way

The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone

Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public

Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse

Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones

Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders

Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates

Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense

Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
‘Great Unsubscribe’ Gains Momentum as Inflation Forces Consumers to Scale Back

The great disengagement from the connected economy may be just getting started, spurred by the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a result subscription platforms may see increased churn, with a reduction in their top lines. Unless they recalibrate how they interact with consumers, embracing a proactive approach that keeps those end users in place.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks

CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
Squarespace Adds Invoicing Tools in Squarespace Scheduling

Squarespace is adding invoicing tools to the Squarespace Scheduling portal, a move that helps customers manage the invoicing process and get paid for their time, according to a company press release Thursday (Aug. 4). The company launched Squarespace Scheduling in 2020 in an effort to support customers looking for tools...
