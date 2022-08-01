Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

hot991.com
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says
The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
Judge Orders Kodak Black To Take Random Drug Tests, Banned From Drinking While Out On Bond
Kodak Black has been ordered to submit to random drug tests and report to a court official multiple times a month following his recent arrest, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Kodak’s new case in Florida imposed a strict set of rules that Kodak must follow.
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Popculture
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Woman stole $52K in watches, items from man she met at Fort Lauderdale bar, police say
After a night out with a red-headed woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar, a man woke up the next day, alone, drugged and missing thousands of dollars worth of watches, cash and other items, police said. Stolen: A $40,000 Rolex he was wearing, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Essence
Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments
Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
blavity.com
Nurse Allegedly Caught Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail For Gunna
Gunna, who has been in behind bars for about 2 months now over his alleged involvement in a massive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act case, has been hit with an inflammatory accusation involving jail contraband.
New Orleans rapper Mystikal has been arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges
New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Michael Lawrence Tyler aka Mystikal Arrested on Six Charges Including False Imprisonment
Content warning: This article mentions instances of sexual assault and allegations of rape. Michael Lawrence Tyler (aka Mystikal) was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on six charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
‘Hunted’: one in three people killed by US police were fleeing, data reveals
In many cases, the encounters started as traffic stops or there were no allegations of violence or serious crimes
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in neck, police say
A man who allegedly shot a woman in the neck was killed this weekend when the bullet also hit him, Dallas police said.Dallas Police officers responded late Saturday morning to reports of a shooting at a residence in the city. Officers found a "large amount of blood and a blood trail," but the apartment was empty, according to a news release. During that time, police also received a call from a nearby hospital complex that a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds had been found in a vehicle outside. The man died in the hospital but the woman survived and has since been released, police said. Police identified the deceased man as Byron Redmon, 26, and classified the shooting as a domestic disturbance. According to preliminary results from the investigation, police believe the woman was shot in the neck by Redmon. "The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg," police said. The investigation is still ongoing.
