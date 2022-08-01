Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

A man who allegedly shot a woman in the neck was killed this weekend when the bullet also hit him, Dallas police said.Dallas Police officers responded late Saturday morning to reports of a shooting at a residence in the city. Officers found a "large amount of blood and a blood trail," but the apartment was empty, according to a news release. During that time, police also received a call from a nearby hospital complex that a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds had been found in a vehicle outside. The man died in the hospital but the woman survived and has since been released, police said. Police identified the deceased man as Byron Redmon, 26, and classified the shooting as a domestic disturbance. According to preliminary results from the investigation, police believe the woman was shot in the neck by Redmon. "The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg," police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

