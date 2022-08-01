SONAR Sightings for August 1: Produce season keeps San Francisco’s outbound reefer tenders elevated

Read on www.freightwaves.com
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings for Aug. 5: Southern California volumes keep falling; smaller markets still see an increase
The highlights from Friday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: Midwestern tour “sold” farmers on using trucks
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Horse-drawn wagons remained in use well into the 1920s – particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. But the...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
'We can't tell how much is manufactured': How much fentanyl is not getting seized in Arizona?
PHOENIX — The cost is thousands upon thousands of lives. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the country, and Arizona is a shipment hub. "We have seized drugs that were intended to supply every state in the United States," said Cheri Oz, special agent in charge at the Phoenix DEA.
kjzz.org
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
fox10phoenix.com
This is how much money you need to make and how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Arizona
PHOENIX - As the cost of rent continues to skyrocket across the country, a new report is shedding some light on just how unaffordable it can be to live in the Grand Canyon State. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the gap between...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
kjzz.org
COVID-19 transmission is still high in Arizona
COVID-19 remains widespread in Arizona. The Department of Health Services this week is reporting 74 deaths from the virus and more than 15,000 new infections. About 30% of recent COVID-19 tests reported to the state have been positive — a near-record high. Just under 5% of Arizona’s hospital beds...
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
KTAR.com
Arizona health official: Fully vaccinated are 10 times less likely to die from COVID
PHOENIX — Amid a highly-contagious subvariant of COVID-19 becoming the dominant strain in Arizona, the state’s health department said recent data showed fully vaccinated individuals were 10 times less likely to die from the virus. The data comes from the Arizona Department of Health Services’ monthly study of...
What to know about back-to-school tax-free weekend in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES – It’s time for the annual Back-to-School tax holiday weekend. Tax-free shopping is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, in New Mexico. The weekend, recognized annually, gives shoppers a break from paying taxes on common back-to-school items, such as clothes and electronics. In New Mexico, shoppers don't have to pay gross...
Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage
PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
