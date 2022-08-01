Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
Louisiana OMV: Get your REAL ID ready
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
brproud.com
New law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
brproud.com
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
brproud.com
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
brproud.com
Latest LEAP scores show improvement, LDOE says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education says LEAP scores are up across a number of grade levels and school systems in a Wednesday announcement. State education officials said LEAP scores from 2021-22 showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased three points in math and ELA with an 80% improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Hundreds of catfish seized from illegal fishing on Mississippi River
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited five men for illegally catching over 600 catfish in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. According to LDWF, agents were on patrol when they made contact with five men on the Mississippi River levee...
brproud.com
DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday issued a new statement regarding the Summer P-EBT benefits. DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July 25, 2022 that Louisiana had been approved to issue a Summer P-EBT benefit of $391 to cover both June and July for students in K-12.
brproud.com
Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York
LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m. Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home....
brproud.com
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Allen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K on Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana Lottery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Internal review underway after two-year-old’s overdose, DCFS says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Since the arrest of a mother whose two-year-old son fatally overdosed in June, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) says it has not spared time to review the case. Incidents were reported to DCFS before the child’s death, according to the...
Comments / 0