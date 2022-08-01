ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022.

CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year.

Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of events in Columbus.

Conveys will lineup at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street, at 5:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2272D4_0h0l6fHc00
