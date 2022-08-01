Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Related
mycanyonlake.com
Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July
Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen mail
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen identifying documents. The arrest happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road. After pulling the vehicle over for a traffic violation, officers discovered more than a...
foxsanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
KSAT 12
14-year-old old hit, killed by stolen car during pursuit in Round Rock; man arrested
A man was charged with murder after Round Rock police say he hit and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle. Leandro Brito-Martinez, 25, was taken into custody following the fatal incident on Sunday evening and charged with murder, records with the Williamson County Jail show.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 45 of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying to...
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Driver crashes, dies after trying to avoid hitting mattress on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A driver died Thursday night after they were trying to avoid hitting a mattress, but instead crashed into an area filled with heavy brush. Bexar County Sheriff's said a man was approaching the Atascosa and Bexar County line on I37 when he swerved to try to avoid hitting a mattress that was laying on the highway.
Comments / 0