Memphis, TN

Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday.

The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure.

The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays through Thursdays, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, which carries I-55, opened in 1949. It is one of two bridges that cross the Mississippi River from Memphis to Arkansas.

In 2021, a crack found during an inspection of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge at Memphis forced all traffic over the river — tens of thousands of trucks and cars a day — onto the I-55 bridge, causing traffic delays for months.

