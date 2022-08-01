Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids

Read on www.zip06.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Butterflies of Salt Meadow Featured On Walk
There will be a free nature walk featuring the butterflies of Salt Meadow on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge, 733 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook. A silver-spotted skipper, a summer azure, or a red-spotted purple may be spotted. Volunteer naturalist...
The (Road) Race is On
The East Haven Fall Festival 5K Road Race Committee, in conjunction with Mayor Joseph A. Carfora, announced today that the fifth Annual East Haven Community Classic Road Race will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., with all proceeds pledged to benefit the Town's "Police Athletic League.”. Mayor Carfora...
Henry May: Need A Ride?
Fish is not something for dinner, not if it is spelled with capital letters. FISH is Friends in Service Here and provides free rides to medical appointments to residents of Essex, Chester, and Deep River. Henry May, the president of FISH, says that in 2019, the last full year of...
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Mercy By The Sea Welcomes Acclaimed Poet and Author
Poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark Nepo, will lead a retreat from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mercy by the Sea (MBTS), 167 Neck Road, where he will also officially launch his new book, Surviving Storms. The program will explore how a life of meaning and love unfolds...
Kenny Foscue: Saving the Environment for Future Generations
Kenny Foscue hales from the south, but he has lived in North Haven for 30 years, since 1992, so he considers North Haven home. “When I retired in 2018 people asked me if I was going to go back home, to North Carolina. I’ve been in my neighborhood in North Haven for 25 years now, so this is home,” he says.
63rd Westbrook Muster Weekend Returns Aug. 26 & 27
The Westbrook Drum Corps Muster celebrates its 63rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Muster weekend kicks off with a tattoo on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Ted Lane Field, 2-70 Fiske Lane, and the parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. Over 30 fife and drum corps from across New England and a guest corp from Ireland will march through the center of Westbrook, and the parade will culminate at Ted Lane Field for performances from individual corps. For more information, visit westbrookdrumpcorps.org.
David Thomas: Education Advocate at Hagaman Library
Since March of this year David Thomas has volunteered at Hagaman Memorial Library to stay close to his love of all things related to education and lifelong learning. A native of New Haven, David moved to East Haven a year ago. Before that he spent most of his adult life in Guilford, except when his career brought him to Cambridge, Massachusetts, or Washington D.C.
Hose Company Radio Funding Tops ARPA Requests
The Chester Board of Selectmen (BOS) forwarded more than $160,000 in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Board of Finance at a July 27 meeting. The proposals, totaling $168,890 in ARPA funding requests, were forwarded to the BOS by the town’s ARPA committee and they now await the BOF’s review. Of the three funding requests, the largest came from the Chester Hose Company (CHC), which is seeking $136,894 to purchase a new portable radio system.
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Jerome John Havrda
Jerome John Havrda, 85, of Killingworth, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully July 29. Jerome was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 16, 1937 to Jerome Sr. and Emily Havrda. Jerome leaves behind his beloved wife Carol Mazeiko Havrda; his brother Charles Havrda; his five daughters: Melissa Blundon and her husband Bob, Gretchen Golub and her husband Larry, Carolyn Havrda and her husband John Freeman, Jennifer Banaletti and her husband Steven, and Hayley Marcous; his seven grandchildren: Meredith Blundon Young, Rachel Blundon Quintin, Abby Blundon, Wyatt Marcous, Milly Marcous, Jack Banaletti, and Maxx Golub; and four great-grandchildren: Jameson and Quintin Young and Charlie and Cole Blundon Quintin; as well as his stepdaughter Beth Munafo, her husband Paul, and their extended family.
Chart-Topping Saxophonist Jazmin Ghent at Branford Jazz Aug. 11
By Victor Amatori, Branford Summer Jazz Series: From an accomplished music educator to one of the hottest national smooth jazz and gospel recording artists today, saxophone marvel Jazmin Ghent will grace the Branford Jazz Series stage on Thursday, August 11 on the Branford green, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ghent received a Bachelors...
Pastor Billy Greene: Creating Next-Generation Bethel Church in Guilford
At Guilford’s Bethel Church, the energy is through the roof -- and that’s no surprise to anyone who knows its new lead pastor, Rev. Billy Greene. Billy and his wife, Rev. Renee Greene, came to Guilford’s Bethel Assembly of God Church on Boston Street exactly one year ago this summer. From the point of his first service on July 4, 2021 to this day, Billy and Renee have been hard at work helping to renovate and revitalize the spirit of the church campus and its members.
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack, a resident of Guilford since 1963, passed away at home on July 27. She was 88 years old, and the widow of the late William Marshall Mack who died in 2014. Shirley was born during the Great Depression on Dec. 14, 1933, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Anne Louise (Selden) Williams and John Gervais Williams. She was the granddaughter of Henry Curtis Selden and Fanne Heffelfinger and the granddaughter of Francis Daniel Williams and Genevieve Gervais.
Valenti Appointed North Branford Acting Town Manager
At its August 2 meeting, the North Branford Town Council appointed Town Clerk Lisa Valenti to serve as Acting Town Manager as of August 6, 2022. Mayor Jeffrey Macmillen thanked Valenti for accepting the additional role at Town Hall while the council is in the midst of conducting its search for a new town manager.
Robert A. Haversat Sr.
Robert A. Haversat Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away on 2 from a brief illness. Married for 65 years, he was the beloved husband of Joan Marie Haversat, who was truly the “love of his life”. Born in Seymour on June 4, 1936, Bob was the son...
2022 Valley Regional Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 30: vs. Windham at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. East Hampton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Waterford at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: vs. Morgan at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: at Cromwell at 6 p.m.
Will Actively Fight
Moira Rader is the kind of engaged and communicative leader that Guilford and Branford voters rightfully expect. The next step for registered Democrats is to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to select Moira as the official Democratic candidate for 98th Legislative District, running for election in November. Please mark your calendars! Remember that absentee ballots are available for those who can’t make it to the polls.
2022 East Haven Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 3: vs. Amity, Coginchaug, Fitch, Haddam-Killingworth, Nonnewaug, Sheehan, and Woodland at 9 a.m. (jamboree)Monday, Sept. 5: at West Haven at 11:15 a.m. (jamboree) Tuesday, Sept. 6: at Morgan at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. Branford at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: at Lauralton Hall at 5:30...
2022 North Branford Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Lyman Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: vs. Morgan at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at Cromwell at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: vs. Haddam-Killingworth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: at Old Lyme at 5:30 p.m.
