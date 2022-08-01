Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids

At Guilford’s Bethel Church, the energy is through the roof -- and that’s no surprise to anyone who knows its new lead pastor, Rev. Billy Greene. Billy and his wife, Rev. Renee Greene, came to Guilford’s Bethel Assembly of God Church on Boston Street exactly one year ago this summer. From the point of his first service on July 4, 2021 to this day, Billy and Renee have been hard at work helping to renovate and revitalize the spirit of the church campus and its members.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO