Fort Myers, FL

RSW traffic down in June, up year-to-date

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
This June, the Southwest Florida International Airport experienced a 21% decrease in travelers compared to June of 2021.

The year-to-date passenger traffic is up 17.6% compared to last year.

According to Lee Port Authority, the traffic leader in June was Delta with a total of 176,915 passengers. The top 5 airlines were Southwest with 127,095 passengers, American with 122,983 passengers, JetBlue with 71,428 passengers, and United with 67,176 passengers.

The Southwest aircraft had 5,418 aircraft operations which is a 26.5% decrease compared to June of 2021. Page field saw 14,284 operations which is a 28% increase from June of 2021.

Southwest Florida International Airport reportedly served over 10.3 million passengers in 2021 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

