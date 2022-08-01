Read on www.whvoradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrant For Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Murray on a warrant in connection to a police pursuit in Hopkinsville that happened on April 4th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 4th they attempted to stop Jonathan Bivins on North Drive for an expired tag and he pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru line.
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Washington man was charged after he was reportedly found passed out in a vehicle in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Gregory Rutzky was found passed out in a vehicle parked at a Hopkinsville gas station just before midnight. He was reportedly found to have heroin, four used...
Two Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was southbound when a medical problem caused the driver to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
Princeton Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
A Princeton man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ricky Smith was stopped for his brake light not functioning and tossed a bag of meth out the window. A white powder could reportedly be seen by police on...
Murder Suspect Charged With Soliciting Someone To Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Hopkinsville man who was in jail on a murder charge has now been charged with soliciting someone to bring drugs into jail. Hopkinsville Police say on July 13th 25-year-old Cortez Hairston Jr. asked someone to bring drugs and a cell phone into the jail but they were stopped by jail staff before he received them.
One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road
A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
Man Barricades Himself In Apartment After Assault (w/VIDEO)
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a standoff with law enforcement at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 57-year-old Michael Hoover assaulted a woman then barricaded himself inside of an apartment when law enforcement arrived. An ambulance was called for the woman who...
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids. A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Murray woman killed in crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A 75-year-old Murray woman died in a crash Wednesday, Aug. 3. Calloway County E911 received a call of a single vehicle crash about 3:20 p.m. at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Calloway County Sheriff’s...
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
