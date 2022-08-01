Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO