fortwaynesnbc.com
Open Streets Fort Wayne to return downtown this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Open Streets Fort Wayne, the free summer festival that turns public streets into performance venues and gathering spots, is scheduled for Sunday, August 7. For the fifth year, the family-friendly event is returning to downtown Fort Wayne, transforming a 1.5-mile corridor into...
wfft.com
4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival returns this week
FORT WAYN, Ind. (WFFT) — Trucks in all colors, shapes, and sizes will be on full display this week. People are gearing up for the 4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival that is taking off on Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature a tour through the building with an...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Foggy morning, still humid today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a muggy start to the day with a bit of fog and haze in some areas. The humidity will stick around over the next few days, leading to some uncomfortable conditions. Highs will reach the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible later on today.
WANE-TV
Cheesecake Factory? Crate & Barrel? What do you want to see at Jefferson Pointe?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “What restaurants or retailers would you love to see at Jefferson Pointe?,” the post asked. In a Facebook post, Jefferson Pointe said it was looking to expand its store and restaurant offerings, and wanted its fans to weigh in on what they’d like to see.
WANE-TV
‘Experiences more important than stuff’: Rock DJ Doc West puts more than 40 years of memorabilia up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – These are pieces of the man. Sprawled along tables of two old classrooms by the LaOtto Fire Department are the gold and platinum records of bands ranging from Godsmack to KISS to Bruce Springsteen. Placed neatly side-by-side are the photos and autographs of everyone from Mick Jagger to Alice Cooper to Lita Ford to even professional wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
WANE-TV
Woman, 88, dies after crash with semi
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio woman was killed in a crash just outside New Haven last week. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Franke Road, a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange, around noon July 29.
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Few stray sprinkles possible with rising humidity Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few evening storms managed to sprout up in far northwestern counties this evening, but most areas stayed dry with just a few stray sprinkles. A chance for a stray showers will linger overnight as lows dip to the upper 60s. Friday will bring more of the same as what we saw Thursday. Times of showers, times of sunshine, low 80s, and high humidity. It won’t be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy in the case of those stray showers. The weekend will stay mainly dry, though heat and humidity will continue to rise as highs reach the upper 80s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Southgate recycling drop-off site to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The recycling drop-off site located at Southgate Plaza will be closing permanently, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday. The department says the closure is because the property managers for Southgate Plaza, Kellams Properties, have requested that the trailer be...
wfft.com
Wanted Fort Wayne man surrenders after nearly 3-hour standoff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's deputies say what started as an outstanding warrant ended nearly 3 hours later with a peaceful surrender. Deputies say they initially went to a home on the 4600 block of Maple Terrace Parkway at 3:08 p.m. to serve a man an outstanding warrant.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
wfft.com
Moped driver dies after crashing in Coliseum Blvd parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Fort Wayne man who died after crashing a moped on Tuesday. The coroner says 74-year-old Ernest Eugene Harris died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries. Authorities say Harris crashed in a parking lot in the 1000 block of...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival
Nationally acclaimed tattoo studio Studio 13 will once again host the annual Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Aug. 12-14. With over 200 artists from across the country scheduled to be on hand, this could be the chance you’ve been waiting for to get that body art that you’ve always wanted. In addition to live tattooing, there will be an Explorer Tattoo Conference, where artists can learn how to develop their craft and keep up to date with the best practices.
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater launches new marketplace for selling music gear
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater announced Thursday the launch of the Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a new marketplace that allows people to buy and sell music gear online. Gear Exchange allows sellers to have their own personalized storefronts — similar to eBay — including setting a store address, outlining policies for returns and adding a biography page.
963xke.com
“Unparalleled” rock & roll memorabilia collection up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, August 6th at 10 am, a massive rock memorabilia collection, curated and owned by legendary Ft. Wayne radio broadcaster Doc West, will be auctioned at Bartkus Auctioneers – 11595 E. State Rd 205 in Laotto, IN. Online bidding has already begun.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Staying humid Thursday with possible scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Light showers will linger through the overnight hours into early Thursday while conditions remain humid. Lows will remain steady in the low 70s ahead of more scattered showers through the day. Rain will be spotty and light for most of Thursday though there will be times of localized heavier rainfall. Highs will climb to just the low 80s, but heat will build back in heading in to the weekend with upper 80s and more humidity set for Saturday and Sunday.
