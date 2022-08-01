A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.

