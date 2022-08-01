ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

Former DEA Agent charged in Boynton road-rage incident.

(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Former DEA Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky, 55, first told Boynton Beach Police he shot another driver in self-defense in a road-rage incident earlier this week at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue. However, police say that video allegedly reveals the other driver...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Riviera Beach, FL
tamaractalk.com

NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman

A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Fl
850wftl.com

Man arrested for taking up-skirt photos of young girls

JENSEN BEACH, FL– The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27-year-old man who was reportedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of unsuspecting women and young girls. Authorities say they began investigating after receiving several phone calls about a suspicious man photographing young children at the Treasure Coast...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Police in Boca Raton investigate deadly hit-and-run

(BOCA RATON, FLA) — A deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning has left one person dead, and authorities looking for those responsible. According to the Boca Raton police, an individual was struck and killed while crossing the street in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95 around 6:30 am.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash

Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
DANIA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say

A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
Click10.com

New York woman arrested in killing of 23-year-old Tamarac woman

TAMARAC, Fla. – Police have arrested a New York woman in the murder of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson in Tamarac last month, officials said Thursday. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officers with the New York Police Department took 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson into custody Wednesday in Springfield Gardens, Queens.
TAMARAC, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: “We Have the Wrong House”

This week on The Docket, the jury deciding whether the Parkland shooter lives or dies visits the crime scene. Pasco County deputies try to evict an innocent homeowner when the drill the front door lock of the wrong house. And thieves steal Kia’s as part of a TikTok challenge.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy