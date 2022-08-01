Read on www.850wftl.com
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
A former federal agent appeared in court after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach.
850wftl.com
Former DEA Agent charged in Boynton road-rage incident.
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Former DEA Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky, 55, first told Boynton Beach Police he shot another driver in self-defense in a road-rage incident earlier this week at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue. However, police say that video allegedly reveals the other driver...
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
tamaractalk.com
NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman
A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
850wftl.com
Prosecution rests, jury takes a break after seeing bloody crime scene in Parkland
(BROWARD COUNTY) — The prosecution has rested in the sentencing phase of the convicted Parkland high school shooter after jurors walked through the crime scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Thursday. During the tour jurors saw bullet holes, shards of glass and dried blood. Nothing had...
850wftl.com
Man arrested for taking up-skirt photos of young girls
JENSEN BEACH, FL– The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27-year-old man who was reportedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of unsuspecting women and young girls. Authorities say they began investigating after receiving several phone calls about a suspicious man photographing young children at the Treasure Coast...
850wftl.com
Police in Boca Raton investigate deadly hit-and-run
(BOCA RATON, FLA) — A deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning has left one person dead, and authorities looking for those responsible. According to the Boca Raton police, an individual was struck and killed while crossing the street in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95 around 6:30 am.
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child.
Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say
A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
850wftl.com
Royal Palm Beach woman accused of stealing $3000 worth of goods from Costco
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL– Authorities are still searching for a woman who is accused of stealing $3000 worth of computer equipment and groceries from Costco. The incident occurred on June 25 at 3 p.m. according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about this...
Click10.com
New York woman arrested in killing of 23-year-old Tamarac woman
TAMARAC, Fla. – Police have arrested a New York woman in the murder of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson in Tamarac last month, officials said Thursday. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officers with the New York Police Department took 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson into custody Wednesday in Springfield Gardens, Queens.
850wftl.com
The Docket: “We Have the Wrong House”
This week on The Docket, the jury deciding whether the Parkland shooter lives or dies visits the crime scene. Pasco County deputies try to evict an innocent homeowner when the drill the front door lock of the wrong house. And thieves steal Kia’s as part of a TikTok challenge.
3 facing murder charges after armed robbery at apartment complex leads to fatal shooting
RIVIERA BEACH — Two men and a juvenile are facing criminal charges following their arrests Friday in connection to the June 30 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Riviera Beach. City police arrested Luke Lewis, 21, of Riviera Beach on one count of felony murder, with investigators alleging...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
