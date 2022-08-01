ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Amazon opens new facility in Chesapeake

Amazon announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Inbound Cross Dock Fulfillment Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The 640,000-square-foot processing center in the city of Chesapeake will create 1,000 full and part-time jobs.
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
