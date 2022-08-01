Read on www.wavy.com
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid
It's been about six months since Paxlovid has been on the market following FDA approval last December. The anti-viral pills require a prescription and need to be started within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing.
NBC12
Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
Portsmouth native launches new summer program to keep kids on the right path
The goal of GYM aims to keep kids on the right path, out of trouble and show them positive influences to break the cycle of violence.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
4 people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth on Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a boy to walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a tweet, it happened on Tuesday night at 10:57 p.m. The boy is receiving treatment, and he's expected to be okay. He's under...
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
WAVY News 10
Amazon opens new facility in Chesapeake
Amazon announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Inbound Cross Dock Fulfillment Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The 640,000-square-foot processing center in the city of Chesapeake will create 1,000 full and part-time jobs.
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day until safety issues resolved
The owner of a condemned Newport News apartment building appeared in court for the first time Friday morning.
Local nonprofit aims to tackle removal of boat graveyard
The fundraiser to remove the boats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasserhund, located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
Youngkin discusses budget, COVID-19, and inflation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
Virginia Business
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge recovers from injuries, ‘absolutely’ plans to fulfill next term
Longtime Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge said he is “absolutely” planning on fulfilling his next term, despite a series of health issues that have plagued him after he slipped and fell in March. His fall resulted in two hematomas – or a collection of blood – outside the brain,...
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
WAVY News 10
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to...
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
travelnowsmart.com
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
