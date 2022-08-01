One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes

Read on www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
WBTV
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
WBTV
Man arrested following hit-and-run that injured woman in Cramerton
CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Gaston County that left a woman seriously injured earlier this week. According to the Cramerton Police Department, Adam Zachary Bass was arrested and is being charged with felony hit-and-run. The incident happened around 8:46 p.m....
WBTV
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed after running stop sign off-road in Iredell County: Troopers
The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
WBTV
Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Repairs continue after a car took out a guardrail on Old Airport Road in Concord. That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive. According to the city of Concord, the city’s transportation department has the road closed until crews with...
WBTV
Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
WBTV
Suspect killed, officer injured in Forsyth Co. shooting while trying to execute Mecklenburg Co. warrant, authorities say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured during a shooting Friday morning in Forsyth County as authorities were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County, the sheriff said. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along...
WBTV
Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police confirmed a juvenile was charged with second-degree murder in...
WBTV
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. According to the Gaston County Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies were called...
WBTV
Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight house fire in Concord displaced three people, officials said. According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire happened on Ivy Springs Lane off Cold Springs Road. Photos show the home sustained significant damage. Fire officials believe the blaze...
WBTV
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Charlotte’s University City area
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. One killed in University City apartment complex shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
WBTV
Lincoln County deputy credited with saving man from jumping from bridge into river
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County deputy is being credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Holden Patrol was on routine patrol Monday on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a 21-year-old man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge over the South Fork River.
WBTV
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses. We're On Your Side Tonight with the dangers of walking around Charlotte. Police responding to increasing number of car break-ins Updated: 10 hours ago. Police say one way to prevent the break-ins is to take valuables out of vehicles with you.
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
WBTV
Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 55 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
Comments / 2