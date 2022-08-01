ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 4 days ago
WBTV

Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Man arrested following hit-and-run that injured woman in Cramerton

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Gaston County that left a woman seriously injured earlier this week. According to the Cramerton Police Department, Adam Zachary Bass was arrested and is being charged with felony hit-and-run. The incident happened around 8:46 p.m....
CRAMERTON, NC
WBTV

Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry

Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police confirmed a juvenile was charged with second-degree murder in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight house fire in Concord displaced three people, officials said. According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, the fire happened on Ivy Springs Lane off Cold Springs Road. Photos show the home sustained significant damage. Fire officials believe the blaze...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary

Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 55 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
CHARLOTTE, NC

