ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Planned Parenthood: the injunction is still in place, abortions are legal

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147PjP_0h0l5Bxj00

Hundreds of people braved the heat in Lansing to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to remove abortion protections for millions of women on June 24 2022. | Photo by Andrew Roth

Following a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals Monday that allows county prosecutors to criminally charge health care providers for performing abortions, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) wants to make one thing clear: abortions are still legal in the state.

The Court of Appeals three-judge panel ruled that the injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion ban only prevents state officials from filing criminal charges against health care providers who perform abortions. According to the judges, county prosecutors are exempt from the injunction.

The order does not take effect for 21 days, which is after the expiration of the time for filing an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, or, if an application is filed, after the disposition of the case by the Supreme Court.

“We’re committed to protecting abortion access in Michigan we believe that the Court of Appeals order is wrong. Any prosecutor who attempts enforcement before that period of time would be acting outside the law and they should be held in contempt,” said PPMI President and CEO Paula Thornton-Greear during a press conference Monday afternoon.

PPMI did not take any questions from the media because their legal team is “still evaluating … legal options moving forward.”

Thornton-Greear said the “ injunction barring enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban remains in effect and still applies to all Michigan county prosecutors.”

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ordered an injunction on the ban in May, before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, while a PPMI lawsuit seeking to repeal the state’s abortion ban is in litigation.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is named the defendant in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit, but has said multiple times she will not enforce the 1931 ban, said the ruling from the Court of Appeals “will not deter my efforts to continue to fight for Michigan women.”

“The legal battle continues on multiple fronts and those of us who value access to reproductive health care and respect a woman’s right to make the best decisions for herself, according to her own moral, cultural and religious beliefs are not backing down,” Nessel said. “ While I respect the ruling from the court, it is by no means the final say on this issue in Michigan.”

The post Planned Parenthood: the injunction is still in place, abortions are legal appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 15

Related
Michigan Advance

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest right-wing justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WASHINGTON, DC
Michigan Advance

Updated: Thanedar wins open 13th Congressional District Dem nomination

Updated, 8:40 a.m., 8/3/22, with Hollier’s concession State Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit) has won the Michigan’s 13th District Democratic Party primary over several well-known African-American candidates.  As of 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, Thanedar has 28.3%, with 68% reporting, according to unofficial returns. He is followed by state Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) with 23.5% and Portia Roberson, […] The post Updated: Thanedar wins open 13th Congressional District Dem nomination appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion

A Monday ruling from the state Court of Appeals gives county prosecutors power to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, despite there being an injunction currently blocking the ban from being enforced.  According to the Court of Appeals judges, the injunction put in place by Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher in May only prevents state […] The post Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Advance

Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is unconstitutional, reversing a decision from a lower court. “It’s an incredible day here in Michigan,” Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a post-ruling virtual press conference. “… It means respect. It means equal dignity under the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood Of#The Court Of Appeals#Ppmi
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Michigan Advance

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation.  A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

After Roe’s overturning, Americans are demanding Supreme Court term limits

Paul M. Collins Jr. and Artemus Ward for The Conversation Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning half a century of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, nearly two-thirds of Americans want fundamental court reform, specifically term limits for Supreme Court justices. Indeed, on July 25, 2022, Democrats […] The post After Roe’s overturning, Americans are demanding Supreme Court term limits appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Tribal lands as ‘abortion sanctuaries’? Indigenous lawyers, leaders say it’s unlikely.

Updated, 11:27 a.m., 7/19/22 As advocates scramble to shore up reproductive rights in the absence of Roe v. Wade, some have floated the idea that sovereign Indigenous nations could act as safe havens where Americans can travel to and continue receiving safe abortion procedures. But that idea is neither fair to tribes nor legally sound, […] The post Tribal lands as ‘abortion sanctuaries’? Indigenous lawyers, leaders say it’s unlikely. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.  Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure, […] The post Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit

WASHINGTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday, arguing that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who perform abortions to save the patient’s life. “This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed […] The post Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Same-sex marriage and contraception at risk after abortion ruling, U.S. House panel told

WASHINGTON — Advocates told Congress on Thursday that a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning a landmark abortion rights case is likely only the beginning, and could be followed by similar action by the high court on same-sex marriage, contraception and more. Witnesses at a U.S. House Judiciary Committee advised that to prevent that from happening, […] The post Same-sex marriage and contraception at risk after abortion ruling, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy