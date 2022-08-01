Read on www.kfvs12.com
Related
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
KFVS12
KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KBSI) – A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday in Malden. The driver of the other vehicle faces charges. It happened near State Hwy. J and Palo Verde Street between a motorcycle and vehicle on July 31, according to the Malden Department of Public Safety.
KFVS12
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail
Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. The Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’. SEMO Food Bank expansion delayed. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. SEMO Food Bank shares plans for future expansion. SIU to...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
KFVS12
Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4. Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m. While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down
State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler County Jail. Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. SEMO Food...
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
kbsi23.com
Man sentenced to total of 42 year for manslaughter, other charges in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was sentenced to a total of 42 behind bars for voluntary manslaughter and other charges. New Madrid County Circuit Court Division 1 Judge W. Reeves sentenced Jeremy Guest to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter, 20 years for armed criminal action, seven years for stealing. Those sentences are to run consecutively of each other. Guest was also sentenced to four years for unlawful use of a weapon to run concurrently for a total of 42 years.
KFVS12
Man charged with murder in connection with Bollinger Co. Fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a Fentanyl death earlier this year. Christopher Wolk, of Patton, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation began on...
KFVS12
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people, including a Paducah police officer, were injured in a crash. Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign. According to...
KFVS12
Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation
One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Active shooter training in Dexter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Multiple...
thunderboltradio.com
Charges Issued After Lottery Tickets Taken From Business
Union City police are obtaining a warrant for an individual who took lottery tickets from a business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the Beehive Convenience Store, on South Miles Street, were they spoke with clerk, Hailey Green. Ms. Green told officers that 21 year old Aziah Nunley, of...
KFVS12
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in Poplar Bluff
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparks controversy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an...
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. man charged; accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman, shooting at her dog
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog. Brandon T. Jeffers, of Tamms, Ill., was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only...
thunderboltradio.com
Home Burglary Investigated in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
Comments / 2