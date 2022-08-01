ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 arrested after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash in Malden

MALDEN, Mo. (KBSI) – A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday in Malden. The driver of the other vehicle faces charges. It happened near State Hwy. J and Palo Verde Street between a motorcycle and vehicle on July 31, according to the Malden Department of Public Safety.
MALDEN, MO
KFVS12

Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
MALDEN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Business U S Highway 60
KFVS12

State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail

Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. The Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’. SEMO Food Bank expansion delayed. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. SEMO Food Bank shares plans for future expansion. SIU to...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems

Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4. Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m. While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down

State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler County Jail. Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. SEMO Food...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
DEXTER, MO
kbsi23.com

Man sentenced to total of 42 year for manslaughter, other charges in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was sentenced to a total of 42 behind bars for voluntary manslaughter and other charges. New Madrid County Circuit Court Division 1 Judge W. Reeves sentenced Jeremy Guest to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for voluntary manslaughter, 20 years for armed criminal action, seven years for stealing. Those sentences are to run consecutively of each other. Guest was also sentenced to four years for unlawful use of a weapon to run concurrently for a total of 42 years.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people, including a Paducah police officer, were injured in a crash. Johnathan C. Holder, 22, of Cairo, Ill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and disregarding a stop sign. According to...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation

One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Active shooter training in Dexter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Multiple...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Charges Issued After Lottery Tickets Taken From Business

Union City police are obtaining a warrant for an individual who took lottery tickets from a business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the Beehive Convenience Store, on South Miles Street, were they spoke with clerk, Hailey Green. Ms. Green told officers that 21 year old Aziah Nunley, of...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in Poplar Bluff

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparks controversy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WBBJ

MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area

OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
OBION, TN
KFVS12

Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Home Burglary Investigated in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
UNION CITY, TN

