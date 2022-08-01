Hottest summer ever: July follows May, June with record heat

Read on austonia.com
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
Austinites need to make $5 more per hour to live than the average Texan
It costs more than $5 more per hour to live in Austin than the average Texan, according to the 2022 Out of Reach report. Released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the report breaks down the cost of living in all 50 states. The Austin-Round Rock metro is ranked most expensive in Texas. While the average Texan needs to work full-time, making a minimum of $22.54 per hour, to afford a two-bedroom rental or apartment. In Austin, that number jumps to $27.90 per hour—about $58,040 annually—to afford rent of $1,451 per month, or Fair Market Rent.
Dove Springs getting a new trail: Donde Corre el Agua
By Willow Higgins In the summer of 2020, in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove Springs community members began to wonder how they could better use a section of the local greenbelt that had become neglected. The unmarked trail, which is overgrown and enclosed by a 10-foot flood wall, was once actively maintained and a go-to river access point for residents in the mood for a stroll or a swim. Last week, project partners presented their proposal for a revamp of a section of the East Williamson Creek Greenbelt–which they’ve named Donde Corre el Agua (Where the Water Runs)–to...
Mobility committee hears the case for remotely piloted delivery robots
The colorful little robots roaming the streets of Austin, delivering burritos and fried chicken, are likely not going anywhere soon. If anything, this might only be the beginning of the era of robotic delivery. At least that was the sentiment at the City Council Mobility Committee meeting Thursday when the Transportation Department gave a presentation on the future of personal delivery devices, or PDDs, in the city and outlined the rules they must follow. PDDs are defined as automated devices operating in pedestrian areas, like sidewalks, or on the shoulders, such as bike lanes. They are currently piloted by employees with a 360-degree view of the road via the cameras built into the machine. Think remote-controlled car but bigger. PDDs were first seen in Austin in July 2016. In 2019, Senate Bill 969 went into effect, enacting statewide regulations for the robot delivery drivers. The robots aren’t permitted to exceed a speed limit of 10 miles per hour on a sidewalk and 20 miles per hour on a shoulder of a road, according to Texas code. They must have a braking system, front and rear lights if operating at night, and must display the operating company’s information on the device.
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.” Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What’s in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
These interiors look like a magazine cover, but eggersmann will create them for your Austin home
You’ve found your dream home. Now it’s time to design your space. Let eggersmann make your dreams come true. Not only are their products custom-crafted to last a lifetime, but their team of professional designers, installers, and care specialists are there to assist you from the ideation to the implementation of your gorgeous and highly functional space. A family-owned business, eggersmann offers modern design solutions for every room in your home and they’ve had a hand in the design of many of the most beautiful homes in Texas, including right here in ATX. A downtown condo. A house on the lake. South Austin style. All are perfect for eggersmann’s design solutions.
Vinyl bar by Breakaway Records, Mohawk owners to open on Music Lane
There’s a ‘new,’ retro way to listen to music coming to Music Lane. Co-owners of Breakaway Records vinyl shop—Josh LaRue and Gabe Vaughn—Mohawk owner James Moody, and Bunkhouse Group have teamed up to create their take on a Japanese kissa: a high-quality sound, vinyl music listening and appreciation bar. The vinyl bar, which has yet to be named, will be in the basement of Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music Ln., and the group hopes to host a soft opening sometime late this year. A lifetime lover of music, LaRue told Austonia he visited many jazz kissas in Japan in the 2000s, enjoying the emphasis on the music, attentive listening atmosphere and curated cocktails. LaRue said he thinks Austinites will fully appreciate the experience.
Legacy costume shop Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close by the end of 2022
Another long-standing South Congress legacy business is closing its doors. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, 1504 S. Congress Ave., announced it will close its doors by the end of the year. The costume shop has been on the strip since 1984. Time crunch: The store will cease costume rentals on Aug. 30, shifting to selling stock for the rest of its time open. Manager Jerry Durham said owner Jenna Radtke will sell the building and there are a few reasons for the closure: Ongoing supply chain issues, poor parking on South Congress and increased online competition.
Report: The Domain is getting its tallest building yet with nearly 30-story tower
The Domain will be getting its tallest and largest building yet. According to the Austin Business Journal, a 26-story tower known as Domain Central 1 is set to have 456,000 square feet of rentable space, more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, an amenity floor and a terrace on each office floor. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties is behind the tower, though it’s uncertain when shoppers and office workers can expect to see the finished building. In a recent earnings call, company leaders noted material and construction costs have increased, indicating work on the tower might not start this year as filings indicated. If the timeline does stick to plans indicated in filings, construction would start in November and reach completion in June 2025.
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it...
Elon Musk hints at another Tesla gigafactory coming soon
Months after Giga Texas’ grand opening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is already eying another factory. Musk made an appearance at the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting Thursday and suggested the company may announce plans for another factory as soon as this year. The event, known as Cyber Roundup, involved the group voting on matters like director appointments and stockholder proposals. Musk also commented on the company’s recent profit and noted there’s still progress to be made at the gigafactory here.
Drive a Tesla or use a smartphone? You can thank UT professor John Goodenough for that
The lithium-ion battery industry, a multi-billion sector that shapes our everyday lives with its use in products like phones and EVs, came to be what it is now due to a professor at the University of Texas at Austin. John B. Goodenough has more than lived up to his name. He turned 100 years old in July, after a distinguished career in which he did foundation work for world-changing industries, and won the Nobel prize in chemistry along the way. He came to UT in 1986 after a decade at the University of Oxford. While in England, he was a professor and head of the Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory, where he made the lithium-ion battery discovery. It was also during this time at Oxford that Goodenough met Arumugam Manthiram, who has long seen Goodenough as a role model.
'Tesla of Food' closes $6.7M Seed Round with Elon's investors
Nick Nanakos is taking the long view. Founder and CEO of Austin-based ZIKI, Nanakos is on a "multi-decade, global-scale conquest to build the most significant company to ever exist in food." His Spartan ancestry has made him a fighter for excellence, and his Macedonian heritage (think Alexander the Great) may be what helps drive him toward empire. Venture capital firm Gigafund, core Elon Musk backers who invested more than $1B into SpaceX, are backing Nanakos's expansive vision of disrupting and transforming the food industry on an industrial scale.
Study shows Austin needs more than 100,000 new apartments by 2035 to keep up with demand
Austin is in dire need of new apartments, as a report shows the city will need more than 100,000 additional apartment units by 2035 to keep up with demand.Commissioned by the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council, the study found that Austin had the highest apartment demand across the nation using projected percentage growth and absolute new renters from 2021-2035.Texas dominated the need for rental housing, with Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston following closely behind in slots two and three, respectively. The study said percentage growth tends to favor smaller metros while absolute growth favors larger metros.While the...
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
Tito's seltzer? No, it's just a can to hold your vodka drinks
Tito's Handmade Vodka is getting in on the can action—but not how we thought. The Austin-founded vodka giant introduced Tito's In a Can*: a limited-edition, 16-ounce, double-steel-walled, insulated, refillable can. Yup, you read that right. They are not joining the canned cocktail game because it "remains true to its stance that they only make one product, and that’s vodka-flavored vodka." Each can is $20 with all net proceeds going to the customer's choice of nonprofit that the brand has teamed up with.
New Austin app Desti uses TikTok-like videos to get you on dates
It’s not too late for some summer loving. A new dating app called Desti has launched in Austin and it aims to help singles explore the city. The app works by having people build a profile and then select three different “desties,” which are places or activities that the user wants to go to. That way, when you’re swiping, you’re replying about a potential outing rather than simply liking a person. COO Nick Dominguez said the app came about by brainstorming with founder John Taylor about some of the problems with the dating apps already available. The team brought on...
Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening
West Riverside is getting a lavish new restaurant offering coastal European food and rooftop views of Lady Bird Lake.Located on the roof of The Loren residences at Lady Bird Lake, Nido, 1211 W. Riverside Dr., is slated to open in late September 2022 and serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and a full bar. (Rendering courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake)Using an “ingredient-first mentality,” a release said the restaurant sources locally whenever possible, highlighting Fredricksburg peaches, local citrus, beef, native hardwood and coal from the Hill Country. Nido will also offer food that is friendly to vegan or restrictive diets.Executive...
Austin Water addresses effect of drought on agriculture
By Veronica ApodacaTexas’ current drought is affecting both Austin residents as well as the crops grown outside of the city. At Wednesday’s Water and Wastewater Commission meeting, representatives from Austin Water explained the far-reaching effects of the drought and efforts made to address it.“While hot and dry is not uncommon for this part of the world, we find ourselves unusually hot and dry even for Texas, and even for the summer,” Austin Water Assistant Director Kevin Crittendon said.These unusual conditions have led to a change in the agricultural operations that rely on water from the Highland Lakes. Ordinarily, the growers...
Austin dog stores and salons report string of burglaries
Pet grooming salons and dog supply stores have seen a rash of at least seven burglaries over the last month, bringing store owners together to try and put an end to the repeated crime. The break-ins started in late June and have continued every few days at different locations around the city, according to the Austin Police Department and Austin/CentralTexasGroomers Facebook group. Victims have started sharing their security videos via Facebook, with a nearly identical story each time: A gloved man uses a rock to break through a glass door or window in the early morning hours, takes the cash drawer and splits. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath co-owner and CEO Jeff Springer has had two of his four locations hit. Springer said he’s not only out a few thousand in stolen cash but also keys and checks from inside the drawers, plus several thousand dollars in repairs.
