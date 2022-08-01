Subaru WRX: The Differences Between Hawkeye, Bugeye, And Blobeye

Read on www.slashgear.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
Ford Explorer Drives Over Corvette Like It's Not There
There's no shortage of videos on the internet showing ridiculous car crashes, and we skip millions of them. Even Formula 1 drivers run out of talent sometimes, so we shouldn't fault new supercar owners too much for stuffing their expensive new toys. But this latest video that's been circulating on Twitter has us scratching our heads. It involves a previous generation Ford Explorer SUV and a teal blue C4 Chevrolet Corvette. Things don't end well for the Chevy.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?
For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 Spied Testing For The First Time
The whole Porsche 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, and this gallery of photos is our first look at the updates coming for the sporty GT3. The changes appear to be fairly subtle. The front and sides of this vehicle are identical to the existing GT3, but there...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Toyota Supra Can’t Beat This Car, Says Car and Driver Test
When it comes down to new thrill-of-the-drive driver’s cars, the Ford Mustang doesn’t typically enter the conversations. Instead, you might think of budget Subaru BRZs or the new Toyota GR Supra battling the Nissan Z. You might even think of the little BMW M2 Competition, marrying the gap between performance and practicality in a manner befitting a great little driver’s car. This time, though, Car and Driver chose the sharpened Ford Mustang Mach 1 over the competition.
Toyota Supra Drag Races BMW M140i With Same Engine And Power
It's no secret that the current Toyota Supra uses an extensive amount of BMW components, including the powertrain and infotainment system. This video shows how this Japanese sports coupe compares against a BMW M140i, which uses the same engine. Neither of these vehicles is stock. The Supra has a cold-air...
Does the Popular Ford Maverick Make the Ford Ranger Obsolete?
The Ford Maverick is quickly becoming the most popular small Ford truck. Does it overshadow the Ford Ranger? The post Does the Popular Ford Maverick Make the Ford Ranger Obsolete? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car?
The luxury sport coupe segment contains some of the most advanced cars imaginable. Here, we'll compare the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 718 Cayman luxury sports coupes to find out which coupe best fits in your garage. The post 2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
New Toyota Supra surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat in drag race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
