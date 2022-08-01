Today's Wordle Answer #409 – August 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

Nearly three months ago on the eve of Google I/O 2022, Google gave us a sneak peek at the company's next-generation Pixel smartphones. Thanks to this self-released leak, we already know that the Pixel 7 lineup — at least in terms of design — will be very similar to the existing Pixel 6 series. Most notably, both the Pixel 7 smartphones inherit the instantly recognizable Pixel camera bar design, which we saw on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the recently released Pixel 6a. Google seems to have made subtle changes to the camera cutout design, with the Pixel 7 series donning a pill-and-dot cutout for the rear-facing cameras.

