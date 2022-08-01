Heat Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Clay; Henry; Jackson; Platte HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atchison; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas and all of south central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur due to the high temperatures and high humidity especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Heat Advisory issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Randolph; Ray; Saline HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Carroll, Ray, Randolph, Chariton, Saline, Lafayette, Johnson MO, Pettis, Cooper and Howard Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Pike, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Madison; Monroe; Pike; St. Clair HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Day, Marshall, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 00:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Day; Marshall; Spink Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Day, southwestern Marshall, southeastern Brown, northern Clark and northeastern Spink Counties through 415 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Putney to near Groton to near Conde to near Turton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Claremont and Crandall around 340 AM CDT. Newport Colony, Andover and Raymond around 345 AM CDT. Pierpont around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Langford, Crocker, Clark, Butler, Lily, Hillcrest Colony, Bradley, Swan Lake and Garden City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
