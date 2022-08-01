San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove signs 5-year, $100M extension

The San Diego Padres made trade season about more than just player swaps, signing right-hander Joe Musgrove to a five-year, $100 million contract extension.

Musgrove, 29, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the season. The deal will put him under contract with his hometown Padres through the 2027 season.

Musgrove, who is earning $8.625 million this season, made the National League All-Star team this season for the first time. He is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts in 2022.

In his second season with the Padres, Musgrove etched his name into franchise lore last season when he tossed the first no-hitter in team history. It came against the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021.

Musgrove grew up in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon and stated numerous times during the past 1 1/2 seasons that he wished to remain with the team.

Musgrove was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 2020 season and went 11-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for San Diego last season. He struck out a career-high 203 batters and tossed the first two shutouts of his career.

Overall, Musgrove is 48-51 with a 3.82 ERA in 158 appearances (132 starts) with the Houston Astros (2016-17), Pirates (2018-20) and Padres.

–Field Level Media

