Google CEO Sundar Pichai says productivity is “not where it needs to be”

Read on arstechnica.com
Related
Ars Technica
Google’s video chat merger begins: Now there are two “Google Meet” apps
Google is officially kicking off the merger of its two video chat apps, Google Meet and Google Duo. Google announced the merger in June, with the plan to keep the Google Meet brand name while merging the best of both code bases into the Google Duo app. According to Google's PR email (no links, sorry), people will begin seeing Duo's app and website branding swap over to Google Meet this week. Google's various rebrandings are all on a rollout, so they'll arrive at different times for different people, but Google says the complete rebrand should finish for everyone by September.
Ars Technica
The women calling out Apple’s handling of misconduct claims
Megan Mohr was five years into her Apple career when, in 2013, a male colleague took advantage of her after a platonic night out drinking together. After the colleague drove her home and helped her inside, she briefly fell asleep before waking to the sound of clicking. The colleague had removed her shirt and bra. He was snapping photos, and grinning.
Ars Technica
Twitter subpoenas emails, texts from Tesla bigwigs and Musk’s BFFs
Are spam accounts really the reason behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to back out of his cursed Twitter deal?. This week, Twitter sent a bunch of subpoenas to find out, pulling Musk's close circle of friends and business associates into the chaotic trial. One subpoena includes more than two dozen document and communications requests for Tesla. The documents that Twitter seeks from Musk's friends, advisors, banks, legal team, and investors include emails, text messages, and Twitter DMs.
Ars Technica
Microsoft’s $3M anti-abortion donations under fire from activists, shareholders
Microsoft isn’t the only company that seems to contradict its own politics by promising to cover abortion travel costs for employees, while at the same time donating to political action committees that funded the governors and attorneys general who fought to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, Microsoft is one of the biggest donors that helped install so many anti-abortion officials over time. The Center for Political Accountability (CPA) told Bloomberg that since 2010, Microsoft donated $3 million to Republican groups doggedly working to end abortion in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
Google TV rumor points to 50 live channels coming soon
It looks as though Google TV is going to follow the path trodden by Plex and others by introducing live TV: a list of 50 free, ad-supported television channels has been discovered in the Android TV launcher app for Android devices. The dutiful code digging was done by 9to5Google (opens...
Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Macro headwinds are putting pressure on Roku's share price, but the fundamentals of the business seem relatively unchanged.
Ars Technica
Twitter says Musk’s spam analysis used tool that called his own account a bot
Twitter yesterday slammed Elon Musk's response to the company's lawsuit in a 127-page filing in the Delaware Court of Chancery that says Musk's claims are "contradicted by the evidence and common sense." Twitter's court filing also said Musk's spam analysis relied on a tool that once called his own Twitter account a likely bot.
Ars Technica
Facing quality and pacing issues, Apple reportedly delays iPadOS 16
Apple will delay the release of the iPadOS 16 software update for iPads well into October, about a month after the September release of the iPhone's iOS 16. The news comes from a report in Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter. Typically, Apple releases iPadOS—which is closely related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Microsoft trackers run afoul of DuckDuckGo, get added to blocklist
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search company, says it will block trackers from Microsoft in its desktop web browser, following revelations in May that certain scripts from Bing and LinkedIn were getting a pass. In a blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg says that he's heard users' concerns since security researcher Zach...
Comments / 0