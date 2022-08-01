Read on www.inputmag.com
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
BMW's first Neue Klasse EVs will be 3-Series segment sedan, SUV
BMW has just launched the iX and i4 electric vehicles, as well as an electric version of the current 3-Series exclusively in China, but these will be superseded starting from 2025 by a new generation of BMW electrics based on a platform dubbed the Neue Klasse (German for “New Class”).
2023 VW Touareg Spied Testing In The Alps With Loads Of Camouflage
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Volkswagen's most luxurious SUV ever, the Touareg. In its third generation since 2018, the midsize sport utility vehicle with premium aspirations is preparing for a mid-cycle update likely to be released at some point next year. In the meantime, a couple of prototypes were spotted recently testing in the Alps. The first one cleverly concealed its redesigned front with fake stickers in typical VW fashion.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Flying car 'Switchblade' with foldable wings and a retractable tail gets FAA approval
It can fit inside your garage.
BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV
BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
New MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Coming With Yoke Steering Wheel
British automaker MG wants to pull off the (almost) impossible by developing a lightweight, fun-to-drive roadster that runs on electric power alone. It's a tough ask considering the weight of battery packs, but the electric MG Cyberster is happening. We saw it in some futuristic design sketches back in 2020, and it was no less jaw-dropping when revealed in concept form at the Auto Shanghai Show last year. With Lamborghini-like scissor doors, MG has now teased what looks to be the production-bound Cyberster in a new video. Not only do those doors appear to make it onto the production model, but there are several other surprises too.
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Now A Sub-$30,000 Electric Crossover
It's not every day that a new vehicle gets cheaper but that's the case with the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover. Last month, we found out that the German company would be releasing a cheaper version of the ID.4 with a 62-kWh battery. That news came in the same month that VW began production of the ID.4 right here in Chattanooga, Tennessee. We can now confirm that the 2023 ID.4 will start at an MSRP of $37,495 for the ID.4 Standard - that's a substantial $3,735 less than the 2022 ID.4's base price. This announcement accompanies a few more changes for the 2023 ID.4 lineup.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe spy shots: Hardcore crossover coupe spotted
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the small crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have our first look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
All-New BMW X3 PHEV Spied In The Wild For The First Time
BMW is already working hard to develop a new-generation X3 to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Audi Q5. While the BMW X3 won't garner as much attention as the XM or iX, it remains a more important SUV than both as one of the brand's most popular vehicles globally.
Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
Here's how the 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 are made
The redesigned 2023 BMW 7-Series and its electric i7 sibling have started production, so BMW released a video showing how these flagship luxury sedans are made. The roughly 10-minute video is divided into three parts, showing the 7-Series/i7 body shop assembly line, at BMW's Dingolfing, Germany, factory, as well as finished cars driving themselves off the assembly line.
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Citroen launches new flagship model C5 X
Citroen has launched their new flagship model, the C5 X.Available with petrol and hybrid engines, the French firm’s latest offering is a combination of an elegant saloon, a luxurious SUV, and a practical estate car.In electric mode, the car offers a range of up to 31 miles with “low noise levels, zero emissions while driving and comfortable cruising speeds of up to 83mph,” Citroen said.The car also comes equipped with Citroen’s latest infotainment system.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiffany & Co announces plans to turn NFTs into jewelleryCharlotte reveals gymnastics is her favourite sport during Commonwealth Games visitRare male tiger arrives at Chester Zoo to help save his species
Past and future meet in spectacular 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid sedan
The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid is a $210,000 declaration that the tradition-steeped brand will honor its century-old roots as the performance-driven luxury brand transitions from gasoline to electric power. Combining the latest powertrain technology with handcrafted luxury and topping it all with an LED-lit, motorized version of the...
