ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Jane Doe
4d ago

The girl said her moms husband which makes him her step dad was being inappropriate with her she told her mom, mom confronted him and he went and got the gun ..that’s not unknown

Reply
3
Related
phl17.com

Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Hospital For Children#The News Gleaner#Starfile Photo Agency
delawarevalleynews.com

Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 31-Year-Old Woman Abducted By Murder Suspect In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy