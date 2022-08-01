Kentucky nabs 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso

Four-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso committed to Kentucky on Monday and will enroll this fall after reclassifying to the Class of 2022.

Kingsley Onyenso, 17, announced his decision from the NBA Academy in Senegal, Africa.

The 7-footer with a 7-foot-5 wingspan ranks as the 39th-best prospect in the Class of 2022 and ninth-best at his position, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He had been the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2023.

Kingsley Onyenso chose Kentucky over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Clemson among his 19 offers.

Kingsley Onyenso played for the Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., for just one semester after arriving from Nigeria last year. He averaged 11.4 points and nearly 6.0 blocks per game in helping Putnam win the prep school title in March.

It’s possible Kingsley Onyenso redshirts the 2022-23 season, learning behind reigning NCAA national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.

–Field Level Media

