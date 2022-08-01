Read on www.numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Houston's Kyle Tucker scratched on Thursday, Aledmys Diaz to start
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Aledmys Diaz will start and bat fifth after Kyle Tucker was scratched before Thursday's matchup versus Cleveland's right-hander Zach Plesac. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Diaz has recorded a 7.2% barrel...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Josh Bell batting fourth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will make his Padres debut at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bell for...
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marcano will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 6.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
Kole Calhoun sitting for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Calhoun will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adolis Garcia starting in right field. Garcia will bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 13.8 FanDuel...
Rangers' Charlie Culberson batting ninth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Nick Solak returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth on Wednesday
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Vargas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 5.3 FanDuel points...
Jeimer Candelario sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will move to the bench on Wednesday with Kody Clemens starting at third base. Clemens will bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Clemens for 6.3...
Seth Brown batting fourth for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Brown will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Dermis Garcia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brown for 10.5 FanDuel points...
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Thursday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Naquin will start in left field on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
