Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan

Read on my40.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
my40.tv
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
my40.tv
Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
my40.tv
Plans for west Asheville townhome development halted by planning and zoning board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Board has put the brakes on plans for a development in West Asheville. It would be located on Woodland Drive, near Patton Avenue. The commission voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3 against approval of the plans. The 72...
my40.tv
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
my40.tv
Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
power98fm.com
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
my40.tv
Buncombe County looks to prioritize wage growth as data shows poverty rate increase
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At the most recent Buncombe County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, commissioners looked into data to see where the county stands economically compared to the rest of the state. “We want to recognize the plan was developed in 2019/2020,” said Timothy Love, the county’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
River dikes, affordable housing on to-do list for Haywood County's $8M in grant funding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is receiving nearly $8 million in grant funding to assist with ongoing recovery efforts from flooding associated with Tropical Storm Fred last August. “We conducted damage survey reports post-Tropical Storm Fred, and each of these sites identified and a project estimate and...
my40.tv
Buncombe County seeks election workers for 2022 early voting, Election Day
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election workers are essential to ensuring that elections are a success, and locally, these workers are being sought for upcoming elections. Buncombe County is looking for poll workers for early voting, which begins Oct. 20, 2022. The county also needs workers for Election Day,...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
wunc.org
Environmentalists, local governments oppose Pisgah National Forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has wrapped up a week of meetings in Asheville on a new management plan for the Pisgah National Forest. The proposal has been a decade in the making, and faces widespread opposition. The most controversial part of the plan would allow logging in about half the...
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
my40.tv
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims, pays it forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for the people devastated by the flooding in Kentucky. A trailer for those items has now been set up outside the sheriff’s office in Waynesville. Right now, some of the items most needed are shovels,...
wfdd.org
ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'
A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
Comments / 0