Adam Meyer to lead Lady Jays’ basketball team

Read on www.emissourian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Borgia offers seven sports, cheerleading during fall
St. Francis Borgia High School will open practices for seven fall sports as well as cheerleading Monday, Aug. 8. Athletic Director Chris Arand reminds prospective athletes that they need to have a current completed physical on file as well as proof of insurance. Athletes are asked to register on the school’s Privit page.
Washington Missourian
Pacific teams start Monday
Fall practices are fast approaching. MSHSAA’s official first day of practices for the new season begins Monday, Aug. 8. At Pacific, six teams will be taking to the field and/or court.
Washington Missourian
Washington expanding to eight fall teams
The end of summer is fast approaching, and Washington High School could see a greater-than-usual turnout for fall sports in just a few weeks. That’s because Washington will add yet another team to its fall lineup, increasing its number of varsity fall programs from seven to eight.
Washington Missourian
New Haven offers two programs
New Haven High School will start its fall sports practices for volleyball and cross country Monday, Aug. 8. Prospective runners are asked to meet at the New Haven City Park Upper Pavilion. New Haven’s volleyball team will start its annual tryouts in the New Haven High School Gym at 8:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Fair pulling lights up Motor Sports Arena Friday night
The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League pulls into the Washington Town & Country Fair Friday night, Aug. 5, for a tractor, truck and mini-rod pulling event. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes
ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning. FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
stlouiscnr.com
S. M. Wilson & Co. Hires Twelve Project Team Members
S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has added twelve new employees who will work in project delivery roles. These new team members will help deliver successful projects throughout the region for education, healthcare, warehouse and manufacturing, civic and retail clients. David Amador –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
KSDK
Storm Alert: Some strong storms headed for St. Louis
5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for August 3. Some strong storms could bring inches of rain to the St. Louis area.
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
KSDK
Meet the new family behind Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria is one of thirty stops on the 2022 St. Louis Pizza Passport. For more information, visit thepizzapassport.org.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Marin’s Garden
ST. LOUIS – There’s a new outdoor entertainment facility in Cottleville. Food trucks are everywhere and the menu includes hundreds of different spirits from whiskey distilleries. Margie Ellisor visited live from Frankie Martin’s Garden to highlight one of the more historic aspects you’ll find there. For...
Comments / 0