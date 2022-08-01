ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Sutton Stracke Says Erika Jayne Owes Garcelle Beauvais A “Bigger” Apology For Cursing At Her Son

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PR9ZM_0h0l28IA00

I’m just going to come out and say it: I am glad The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has finally found a  few Housewives who are not afraid to stand up to Erika Jayne . Yes, I’m talking about the dynamic duo that is Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais . The real-life besties both on and off screen always have each other’s back and I must admit, it’s refreshing to finally see the mean other girls get the pushback they deserve.

This season on RHOBH , we’ve seen Erika let loose a lot more than we normally would and some would say that’s gotten her into a little bit of trouble with the group… and the viewers. In case you missed it, during Garcelle’s birthday party, her 14-year-old son was cursed at as the party was coming to an end by Erika . When the girls finally got together again and Garcelle was able to address it, Erika apologized and also attributed part of her behavior to having a few too many drinks. That could be true because earlier in the night, she displayed more questionable behavior as she continued to hit on Garcelle’s oldest son , Oliver Saunders even after he told her he was married. I know Erika is trying to live her best life after the past year she’s had… but come on, this moment was kind of cringe if I do say so myself.

Well, Garcelle’s bestie Sutton doesn’t think Erika’s apology was enough… and neither do I. Remember when Erika freaked out on former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson when she was trying to prove a point by mentioning her son? Well, I do and that moment was brutal.

Sutton recently sat down with E!’s Daily Pop and shared her thoughts on the initial moment Erika told Garcelle’s son to “Get the f-ck out of here”, adding “I was very angry when I heard she had said that.” She goes on to say, “I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology … I mean Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but just totally inappropriate.”

Sutton’s not wrong. We have watched her time and time again apologize over and over to Crystal Kung Minkoff for their rocky start of a friendship and to Diana Jenkins this season over their strange dynamic. Although I’m still unsure what exactly Sutton did to Diana in the first place for her to come at her so hard… we see you, Diana. Fortunately, Sutton’s growing force on the show has made her unafraid of the conflict and that’s what’s making her feuds so interesting to watch this season.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK ERIKA’S APOLOGY WAS ENOUGH? WAS IT SINCERE? ARE YOU ENJOYING SUTTON AND GARCELLE’S FRIENDSHIP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Sutton Stracke Says Erika Jayne Owes Garcelle Beauvais A “Bigger” Apology For Cursing At Her Son appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reacts to Her Mom’s Racy Alexander Wang Campaign: ‘WTF’

An honest reaction! Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin seemed to be in shock after seeing her mother’s provocative pose for Alexander Wang’s new bodywear campaign. “WTF,” the 21-year-old wrote in a since-deleted comment on Rinna’s Tuesday, July 19, Instagram post, per The Daily Mail. In the photo, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member lifts one leg in the air, wearing nothing but a sports bra, socks and underwear with an IV drip attached to her arm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Garcelle
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Eileen Davidson
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives Of#Rhobh#I Remember
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy