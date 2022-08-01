ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson makes the cut for newly offered corner, top 2024 prospect

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

A highly regarded defensive back prospect from the Keystone State dropped his top schools and included Clemson among his favorites.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star cornerback Omillio Agard released a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Agard (6-0, 173) is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, while 247Sports considers him the No. 7 corner and No. 75 overall prospect in the class.

He reported an offer from Clemson following participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp back in early June.

“Getting that offer means a lot because I’ve been building a relationship with Coach Reed and the coaches for over a year now, so it’s like, ‘Wow, they really believe in me,’ because I’m one of the first offers in the class,” Agard told The Clemson Insider back in June . It means a lot and they don’t offer too many guys, so I’m just grateful. I’m definitely high on them and they’re high on me. We’re gonna see where this goes in the next couple of years.”

During his visit, Agard got a chance to talk with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for about 30 minutes. According to Agard, Swinney was telling him that he’s the type of guy that they want in their program because he’s a great person with good academics.

“I just check every box,” Agard recalled, “and they check all my boxes at a school that I want to be at. It just all fell into place. Coach Swinney’s a great guy and he just showed me that I’m wanted.”

“I’m really high on Clemson now,” he added. “I see myself there. I could be a Tiger. It was just great.”

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

