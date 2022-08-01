The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building

Read on krdo.com
Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Mayor discusses fixing roads, understaffed police force, and city leadership
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Mayor Nick Gradisar hosted a community connections meeting to talk to residents about the results of the bi-annual community survey and share the plans the city has based on the results. During the meeting, held at the Boettcher Pavillion at the Pueblo Riverwalk, Gradisar acknowledged...
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Colorado Springs residents push back against proposed west side apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- West side Colorado Springs homeowners are pushing back against a newly proposed apartment complex near Old Colorado City. If approved, it would bring more than 50 units to a primarily residential neighborhood. The project, called Uintah Street Apartments, is currently being reviewed by the Colorado...
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park School board members was arrested Tuesday for allegedly influencing a public official and making a false report for an arrest. Samantha Peck, 41, was booked into the Teller County Jail and bonded out Wednesday. According to a press release from the The post Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official appeared first on KRDO.
Locals of Colorado City need to go to Pueblo to get their mail
New SRDA shuttle service could help those in Colorado City to get their mail from Pueblo after the post office issues.
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
First female Colorado Springs police patrol officer sworn in 56 years ago August 3
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 50 years ago, the Colorado Springs Police Department swore in its first uniformed, female patrol officer. Mahan would go on to hold the rank of sergeant and lieutenant and retired as a captain in 1989. She was a trailblazer for the department and her legacy continues to this day.
Pueblo Police are asking for information about a homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, February 4, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) received information that an adult male had been shot and was taken to a hospital. Police determined the shooting had occurred in a parking lot at the Pueblo Village Apartments. The victim, later identified by the Pueblo County...
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys. According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later […]
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
Spirit of the Springs Award winner announced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers presented the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Heba Abdelaal during a presentation at the Military Spouse Coffee on Thursday, August 4. The City of Colorado Springs says that Heba, who has served as the Legislative Committee Chairman for the Military...
Firefighters on scene of two gas leaks in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) is currently on scene of two active gas leaks near the corner of Dynamics Dr. and Silicon Dr. The gas leaks have caused road closures on both streets which are near East Industrial Blvd. Roads between Egnar Dr. and Golfwood Dr. near South Spaulding Ave. are […]
Traffic accident at Northgate Boulevard and Baptist Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting a crash between Exit 156 - Northgate Boulevard and Exit 158 - Baptist Road. CDOT says slower speeds are advised. There are also crews on scene, according to CDOT. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART...
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
